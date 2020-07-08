ELLIOT, Stephen Charles "Steve" of Tampa, FL died suddenly of natural causes Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home. Steve was born October 28, 1954 in Washington, DC, the son of Joe Oliver and Lois Helen (Torok) Elliot, and was raised in Temple Hills, MD. He was active in Boy Scouts and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Steve graduated from Crossland High School in Camp Springs, MD in 1972. He studied at the University of Rhode Island-Kingston and the University of Maryland graduating from there with a Bachelor of Arts in Radio-TV Broadcasting. He went on to graduate school at the University of Maryland where he received a Master of Arts in Broadcast Station Management. Steve began his professional career with Westinghouse Broadcasting (Group W Radio) ending his time there as Corporate Director of Marketing and Research. He then worked as an account executive for Arbitron Ratings Company and moved on to sales manager positions with several radio stations across the country. In 1994, Steve settled in Ft. Myers, FL and later Ft. Lauderdale, FL and began a new career with AT&T. He worked as a Senior Account Manager and Offer Development Manager before rising to Business Development Manager providing new business development and existing customer management. He focused on client relationships with business continuity and disaster recovery solutions. In 2002, Steve moved to Tampa, FL and formed Elliot Consulting specializing in business continuity management, contingency planning, emergency response, pandemic preparedness, and disaster recovery programs for both technology needs and restoration of business operations. Steve also served as the Business and Industry Liaison for the City of Tampa's Emergency Operations Team. He was a featured presenter at numerous seminars and conferences. He was a member of the Corporate Board of Directors of the Association of Contingency Planners (ACP) and the past-President of the Greater Tampa Bay Chapter of ACP. He was a member of the National Fire Protection Association's NFPA 1600 Technical Standards Committee, a member of the Tampa Bay region's Local Emergency Planning Committee's Facilities Disaster Planning Team as well as a member of the Risk Management Committee for the Greater Tampa YMCA. Steve volunteered often at Metropolitan Ministries. He was a divemaster, and he loved the ocean and living in Florida. In addition, he enjoyed travel to other warm, sunny climates, reading action adventure or history books, and cooking and eating good food. He was a devoted contributor to Yelp and reached Yelp Elite status. Steve is survived by a sister, Louise Ann (Lou Ann) Stewart and brother-in-law, Charles V. Stewart of Halfmoon, NY; nieces, Laura Stewart Lyeth (Eric) of Boston, MA and Carolyn Rose Stewart of New York City. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Metropolitan Ministries, 2002 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602 (www.metromin.org
) in Steve's name.