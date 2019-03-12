Stephen F. "Steve" NIX

of Hudson, died March 1, 2019, due to a tragic motorcycle accident. He was preceded in death by parents, William and Dorothy Nix; and three brothers, Billy Ray, Ronald Wayne, and Jerald E. Nix. Steve is survived by four nieces and one nephew; seven grand, and eight great-grandnieces and nephews. He was a son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be much missed. Private memorial.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2019
