HARTT, Stephen Richard, 56, passed away March 3, 2020. Stephen was born October 25, 1963, in Tampa, FL. He is predeceased by his step-brother, David Hartt and all paternal and maternal grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Karen Price (husband, James); his father, J. Larry Hartt (wife, Dianne); and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Stephen graduated from H. B. Plant High School in 1982 and Pinellas Vocational Technical Istitute in 1984, specializing in diesel mechanics. He had careers in several fields and made great friends in each one. His favorite pastime was fishing along the coast of Florida. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. There will be no formal services at this time. If you wish, you can make a contribution to the Coastal Conservation Association at ccaflorida.org in Stephen's name. Blount & Curry Carrollwood
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020