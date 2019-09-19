HOLLAND, Stephen F. "Steve" 72, passed away September 17, 2019. He was born in Plant City, FL. March 19, 1947 to Maurice F. and Hazel E. (Albritton) Holland. He was a boilermaker and of the Baptist faith. Steve was an avid outdoorsman with a love of fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife, Joan Hill Holland; sons, Stuart (Tiffany) Holland, Thomas (Donna) Holland; four grandchildren; sisters, Marie Pomerleau, Jean Holland Bailey; and stepmother, Velma J. Holland. In lieu of flowers please donate to Life Path Hospice House at Sun City Center, 3725 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL. 33573 in memory of Steve. A celebration of Steve's life will be held Saturday September 21, 2019 at 11 am at Welcome Baptist Church 11308 Welcome Church Road, Lithia, FL 33547. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019