Stephen Maroney

MARONEY, Stephen E. faithful servant, husband, brother, uncle and friend died June 30, 2020 after a courageous four-year battle with multiple myeloma. Steve was born August 13, 1948 in Hempstead, NY to George and Elaine Maroney and grew up on Long Island as one of six siblings. He received his BS Degree from St. Francis College where his fraternity brothers of Alpha Phi Delta became lifelong friends. He later received a Masters in Management from Rollins College. Following service in the Navy, he started his career in law enforcement with the Orlando Police Department where he met his late wife Mary. They were married in 1974. After many years at the OPD, Steve was invited to join the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. His career with FDLE took him all over the state. Steve retired as Special Agent in Charge of the FDLE Sarasota Office. Steve loved being out on the water. He spent his spare time sailing or fishing. He was also famous for being able to fix or build just about anything. His woodworking skills were legendary. Steve knew no strangers. Always friendly and funny, Steve made countless friends both here and around the world. Steve was an avid traveler. His favorite destination was Rome, closely followed by Paris. Steve had a knack for storytelling. His career chasing bad guys, drug dealers and corrupt politicians provided much fodder for gripping, sometimes hair raising conversations. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, St. Petersburg, Florida Thursday, July 9, at 11 am. A rosary service will precede the Mass at 10:40 am. The Church requires face masks and social distancing. Steve is survived by his five siblings and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Steve's wonderful care team especially Dr. Joseph Mace and Dr. Rachid Baz. In lieu of flowers if you would like to honor Steve, please do an act of kindness for your local police. He would appreciate that. www.brettfuneralhome.net

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
