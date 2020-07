Or Copy this URL to Share

McGOUGH, Stephen Daniel "Steve" 68, of Seminole, passed away June 30, 2020. He was a teacher with Pinellas County for 34 years. He is survived by his daughters, Danielle Pultrone (Carlo), Shannon; granddaughter, Cassidy; and loving partner of 24 years, Ann. A celebration of life will be planned in the future for close friends and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store