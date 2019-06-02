Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen P. REED. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





born in Middletown, CT and most recently residing in Blue Ridge, GA, passed away at home in May 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, Gay Reed, and daughter, Dawn Reed, and had been under the supportive care of home hospice. Stephen faced his illnesses with inspiring courage and an upbeat spirit, and believed he was "as healthy as a horse" until the very end.



The memorial service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 3 pm sharp at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL 33708. Attendees are asked to arrive at the pink stone monument on the circular drive at 2:45 pm for the processional down to the Committal Shelter/Gazebo. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held immediately following at the home of Stephen's dear friends, Pat and Eric Gerard, please call (727) 580-9146, for more information.



Stephen loved his parents, Dorothy and Stephen Sr.; and his siblings immensely, Murray Reed, Donna Lyon, Marilyn Snetzler, Laurel Reed, Lyman Reed, Harvey Reed, and Wayne Reed. He cherished his extended family as well, and frequently traveled across the country to visit them over his lifetime. He was a devoted husband to Gay and loving father to his daughter, Dawn-he often was quoted as saying she was "the best birthday gift I ever got." He shared close friendships and fellowship with many over his lifetime and had the opportunity to connect with a lot of his treasured friends before his passing.



Stephen proudly served his country in the US Army from 1961-1967 as an SPC4. He shared fond memories of being stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany, as well as heartfelt stories from his time in Georgia and Aberdeen, MD. As he later became a trusted friend of Bill W., he dedicated his life to helping others through an ever-rewarding addictions counseling career. He valued the Reed traits he was taught-hard work, determination, and compassion. Stephen was steadfast in taking life one day at a time, in his spirituality and in sharing unconditional love.



Stephen's family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in his memory to the home hospice company that so graciously and lovingly helped us care for him these past seven months at home where he wanted to be, Georgia Mountains Hospice (





