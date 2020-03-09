Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen PIETRZYK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PIETRZYK, Stephen Stanley age 99, died on March 5, 2020 in Tampa, FL, with his loving wife of 58 years by his side. He was born on August 13, 1920 in Detroit, MI, to Antonia and Cecilia Pietrzyk. He served in the US Army Airforce during WWII. He retired from Michigan Delivery after 20 years and moved to Tampa, FL in 1977. Stephen enjoyed spending time at the beach, gardening, and traveling to visit with family. His passion was genealogy and he spent countless hours poring through documents and sharing his findings with family. Spending time with family was always the most important priority for Stephen. He is survived by his son, William Pietrzyk and wife, Stella; daughters, Suzanne Lazo and husband, Conrad, and Janice Champion and husband, Marlon; step-daughter, Becky Smathers and husband, Jon; stepson, Dennis Totton; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grand- child. Stephen was preceded in death by his daughter, Wanda Graham.

