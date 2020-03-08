|
67, died on February 21, 2020. He worked as an Orthopedic Surgeon with Suncoast Orthopedics, in Seminole, Florida. Stephen is survived by a loving family. The family will receive friends at 5:00 p.m., with a service at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 693 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL 33764. Contributions in memory of Dr. Stephen R. Wood D.O. may be made to the for research.
Moss Feaster Clearwater
www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020