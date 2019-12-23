Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen ROBB. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBB, Stephen L. 60, of New Port Richey, FL, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior on August 3, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1958 in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, and was raised in Tampa, FL. He also lived in Virginia, Tennessee, and Mississippi, before returning to Florida in 2013. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, an uncle, and an aunt. He is survived by two sons, four grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers, stepmother, an uncle, an aunt, and former wife and continued friend, as well as cousins and step siblings. He graduated from Leto HS, then spent eight years in the USMC. He was an accomplished handyman by trade. He had a servant heart and enjoyed visiting with fellow veterans, helping where he could. He was an avid reader and enjoyed landscaping, and spending time with family and friends. He was very proud of and thankful for his sons and their families. He was proud of being a US Marine, and he was thankful for the work of Jesus Christ on the cross. He was laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, with military honors.

