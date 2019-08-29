SHAPIRO, Stephen Mark "Steve" On Saturday, August 3, 2019, Steve Shapiro passed away at the age of 74 surrounded by his children during his final hours. Steve was born Stephen Mark Shapiro on February 3, 1945 in Paterson, New Jersey to Louis and Marian Shapiro. Steve attended the University of South Florida where he received his Masters in Psychology. He dedicated 34 years of his life to helping students as a school psychologist for the Pinellas County School District. Steve was a free spirited individual who loved to be with his family, friends and his pets. He had an infectious laugh as well as a love for music and reading and truly believed that knowledge is power. Steve is preceded in death by parents, his brother, Michael; sister, Susan and his wife, Linda. He is survived by his children, daughters, Staci and Rhyanna; son, Rhys; grandchildren, Cameron and Mason; great-grandson, Jack and sister, Sari. When he passed, Steve was held tightly by his three children as he always will be. A celebration of life will be held at Palmetto Civic Association, 637 43rd St. Blvd., Palmetto, FL 34221, on Saturday August 31 at 2 pm.

