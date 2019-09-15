Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
Stephen SOUTH


1969 - 2019
Stephen SOUTH Obituary
SOUTH, Stephen of Seminole, FL passed away September 9, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with colon cancer. He is now at peace with the Lord. Steve was born in Milton, FL August 15, 1969, raised in Toledo, OH before relocating to Seminole 30 years ago. He served in the National Guard for eight years. He was a precision machinist for over 20 years with Pneumatic Scale Angelus. He had a warm smile, selfless spirit, optimism, and a sense of humor that kept everyone in stitches. He loved fishing, sports, karaoke, and rocking out to his favorite bands. He is survived by his parents, Bill and Debbie South; grandmother, Betty South; siblings, Cindy (Bob) Acton, Tyler (Kym) South, Sam South (Roman Black); and many beloved friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , , or Suncoast Hospice. Services will be held at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo Tuesday, September 17, with visitation from 3-6 pm with a service and reception following.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019
