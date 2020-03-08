Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen PIETRZYK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Stanley PIETRZYK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Stanley PIETRZYK Obituary
age 99, died on March 5, 2020 in Tampa, FL, with his loving wife of 58 years by his side. He was born on August 13, 1920 in Detroit, MI, to Antonia and Cecilia Pietrzyk. He served in the US Army Airforce during WWII. He retired from Michigan Delivery after 20 years and moved to Tampa, FL in 1977. Stephen enjoyed spending time at the beach, gardening, and traveling to visit with family. His passion was genealogy and he spent countless hours poring through documents and sharing his findings with family. Spending time with family was always the most important priority for Stephen. He is survived by his son, William Pietrzyk and wife, Stella; daughters, Suzanne Lazo and husband, Conrad, and Janice Champion and husband, Marlon; step-daughter, Becky Smathers and husband, Jon; stepson, Dennis Totton; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Stephen was preceded in death by his daughter, Wanda Graham.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Download Now