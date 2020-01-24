|
TABACK, Stephen Dennis "Denny" 79, of Tampa, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Patricia "Pat"; daughters and son-in-law, Rachael and John Mitchell and Megyn Taback and grandchildren, Rylan and Zachary Mitchell. Funeral services will be held today (Friday), 2 pm at Segal Funeral Home, 3909 Henderson Blvd., Tampa. Interment will follow at Schaarai Zedek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Tampa. Condolences may be expressed online at: www.segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020