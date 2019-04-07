Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Vincent "Steve" JEFFRIES. View Sign

JEFFRIES, Stephen Vincent



"Steve" passed away April 3, 2019 surrounded by his love ones in his home. "Though his smile is gone forever, and his hand we cannot touch, we still have many memories of the one we loved so much. Your memory is our keepsake, with which will never part, God has you in His keeping, but we have you in our hearts." Sadly missed, but never forgotten. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Jeffries; daughters, Alisa Willenbacher and Robin Tukua; stepchildren, Jeff, Barb, Mike, Bobby, and Joleen. His most special memories where spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, fishing and making donuts. He was loved and admired by everyone who was lucky enough to have met him. His heart shined through his beautiful blue eyes. The family is celebrating his new life with private ceremonies. We want to thank the outstanding support from the Hospice team and request in lieu of flowers, a donation in his name be sent to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760.

JEFFRIES, Stephen Vincent"Steve" passed away April 3, 2019 surrounded by his love ones in his home. "Though his smile is gone forever, and his hand we cannot touch, we still have many memories of the one we loved so much. Your memory is our keepsake, with which will never part, God has you in His keeping, but we have you in our hearts." Sadly missed, but never forgotten. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Jeffries; daughters, Alisa Willenbacher and Robin Tukua; stepchildren, Jeff, Barb, Mike, Bobby, and Joleen. His most special memories where spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, fishing and making donuts. He was loved and admired by everyone who was lucky enough to have met him. His heart shined through his beautiful blue eyes. The family is celebrating his new life with private ceremonies. We want to thank the outstanding support from the Hospice team and request in lieu of flowers, a donation in his name be sent to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close