JEFFRIES, Stephen Vincent
|
"Steve" passed away April 3, 2019 surrounded by his love ones in his home. "Though his smile is gone forever, and his hand we cannot touch, we still have many memories of the one we loved so much. Your memory is our keepsake, with which will never part, God has you in His keeping, but we have you in our hearts." Sadly missed, but never forgotten. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Jeffries; daughters, Alisa Willenbacher and Robin Tukua; stepchildren, Jeff, Barb, Mike, Bobby, and Joleen. His most special memories where spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, fishing and making donuts. He was loved and admired by everyone who was lucky enough to have met him. His heart shined through his beautiful blue eyes. The family is celebrating his new life with private ceremonies. We want to thank the outstanding support from the Hospice team and request in lieu of flowers, a donation in his name be sent to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019