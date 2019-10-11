WIENER, Dr. Stephen N. of St. Petersburg, Florida, beloved husband, father and grandfather, and a leading physician in the field of nuclear medicine, passed away on August 2, 2019 at the age of 92. Dr. Wiener was a dedicated physician and cared deeply for his family. During a 44-year career (1953-1997) at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, Dr. Wiener served as Director of the Department of Radiology, President of the Medical Society, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Board, and as a Clinical Professor at Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Wiener was an excellent pianist and avid tennis and pickleball player who helped establish courts at the Westminster Shores retirement community in St. Petersburg, to which he and his wife of 67 years moved in 2014 after residing for many years in Treasure Island, FL. He was also an active member of the Academy of Senior Professionals at Eckerd College (ASPEC), and a Board member at Daystar Life Center in St. Petersburg. His sense of humor and integrity were gifts to all who knew him. His caring spirit will be greatly missed. Dr. Wiener was born on February 26, 1927 in Providence, RI. He attended Brown University, from which he graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1949, and earned his medical degree at Hahnemann Medical College of Philadelphia in 1953. Dr. Wiener is survived by his wife, June; sons, Clifford (Cleveland, OH) and Andrew (Oakland, CA); grandchildren, Claire and Evan; and brother, Howard (La Jolla, CA). Dr. Wiener requested that no services be held and that any contributions be made to the Stephen N. Wiener Family Scholarship Fund at Brown University.

