YANCEY, Stephen Hamilton passed away August 25, 2020. Survived by his significant other, Susan Carpenter; children, Jason Yancey, Joshua Yancey, and Dawn Carpenter; siblings, Clarence Reed Yancey, Michael Thomas Yancey, and Jeanne Rae Coulter; and one grandchild. He was predeceased by his parents, Barbara Dallas and Whitelaw Reed Yancey Jr. Community Cremation



