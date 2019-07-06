REYNOLDS, Sterner Jr. "Buffalo Bill"
passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born September 23, 1949 in New Jersey, Buffalo Bill was 69 when he lost his battle to cancer. He will be missed and celebrated by family, friends, and his sweet girl, Widow. Bill was a clever, quick-witted man with a giant spirit and a sparkle in his eye. He was a loyal voter, an avid music fan, and a sports nut. He wrote beautiful poetry. He bought the best gifts for his loved ones. He was the perfect grandpa, he was everyone's best friend, and most importantly, he hated Trump. Come tip your hat to our favorite outlaw, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 am at Church of the Palm, 207 New Hope Road, Brandon, FL 33510.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 6 to July 8, 2019