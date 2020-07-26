1/
Steve SANCHEZ
SANCHEZ, Steve "Flaco" 92, passed peacefully July 16, 2020. He leaves the love of his life, Betty; his son, Michael Manley (Tammy); daughter, Cristina Beck (Timothy); daughter, Stephanie May (David); and daughter, Maria Sanchez (Brian). He was preceded by his nine siblings. He was the proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was born on Beach Street in Tampa to Maria Luisa and George Sanchez. After serving in the US Navy as a Seaman 1st Class, he went on to have a 42 year career as a merchandiser for Seagrams. Steve was dedicated to his loving wife of 50 years and his family. He will be remembered fondly for his infectious smile, flirtatious humor and "oh hoooney". A celebration of life will be held August 1. Please contact the family for details. A private service will be held August 3. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Matthew 25 Homeless Ministry https://firstprestampa.org/give

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
