TELLIOS, Steve



79, born June 15, 1939, passed away March 3, 2019 in Clearwater, FL. He was the beloved husband of 49 years to the late Bessie Tellios; dear father to Efthemios (Maria) and Dimitrios (Stephanie); loving grandfather to Steven, Demi, Vasili, and Anastasia; dear brother to George, Soula, and Anthoula. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Bessie and parents, Efthemios and Adrianna. Steve was born in Patras, Greece in 1939. He left Greece at the young age of 16. After working in Brazil and Canada, he immigrated to the United States in 1960. He lived much of his young life in St. Louis, MO, where he started a family and worked as a mechanic for the Ford Motor Company. Drawn to his Greek roots, he moved his family back to Greece. In 1998, he returned to permanently reside in Clearwater, Florida where he could be close to his grandchildren. Family was most important to Steve and he was very proud of his boys. He retired early but he kept busy. You could always find him fixing things, lending a hand to help others or playing cards with his friends. He will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, from 6-8 pm, with Trisagion service starting at 7 pm, at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N., St. Petersburg. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 12:30 pm at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Clearwater. Memorial donations may be made in Steve's name to or to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Please visit the online guestbook at:



Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home (727) 822-2059 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary