64, of Hudson, FL died on August 24, 2019. He held a Bachelor's Degree from USF and a Master's Degree from Nova University. He was formerly a Vice President of Human Resources. Steve was known for his brilliant mind, sharp wit, sly grin, and a deep love for his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Col. (Ret.) William L. and mother, Janet T. Nichols. He is survived by his loving wife, Teri; a brother, William T. (Denise) Nichols of Vega, TX; son, Erik Nichols of Brooksville, FL; daughter, Lindsey Hack and her husband, Ace; three grandchildren, Cassandra, Kaleb, and Kylie Hack; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2155 North-Pointe Pkwy., Lutz, FL. The family requests anyone attending to bring a 'Steve story or memory' to share. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Arc Nature Coast Neff Lake Campaign at www.tancinc.org.
Dobies Funeral Home, Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019