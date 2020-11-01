BENCH, Steven Joseph 72, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Steven was born on August 11, 1948, in Cuyahoga County, Ohio to Joseph and Hilda Bench. He served in the United States Marine Corp and was proud to serve his country. His favorite activities consisted of woodworking, fishing and helping other people. Steven was preceded in death by parents, brother and nephew. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Joan; their children, Christine Priola (child Emma) of Willoughby, OH, Steven J. Bench, Jr. (wife Heather) of Tampa, Florida and Michael A. Bench of Tampa, Florida; his sister, Patti Peroni (husband Frank Peroni) of Madison, OH; their children, Frank Peroni (wife Kate Gibson) and James Peroni; his uncle, Jim and aunt, Faith Ann Van Diest; their children, Tim (wife Allison) and Sherry (husband Mark Kaplan).



