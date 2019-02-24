WARNICK, Steven David
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven David WARNICK.
68, of Winter Haven, passed away January 15, 2019. Steven was born and raised in St Petersburg. He moved to Tampa and was a member of the Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriffs' Office. Steven was predeceased by his sister, Cathy; father, Robert; mother, Carmen; and wife, Lucille. He is survived by two sons, David and Bryan; brother, Robert of St. Petersburg; and many friends.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019