Steven DAVIS
DAVIS, Steven Allen 53, of Clearwater, passed away Nov. 9, 2020 at The Suncoast Hospice Care Center. He is now free of the pain and illness he had to endure. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Derinda Davis; his mother, Sandra Davis; his brother, Michael Davis; as well as in-laws; a niece; a nephew; and friends who will miss him dearly. Due to Covid a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his honor to The Hospice of the Florida Suncoast, or to the widow.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
