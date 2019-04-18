FARRIS, Steven
|
85, of Tampa passed away, April 12, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Cates of Kentucky and Heather Renee Farris of Florida; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and three godchildren. Steven was an Army veteran serving from 1952-1954. He was an amazing man and kind hearted, giving to anyone in need. Visitation for family and friends will be 4-6 pm Sunday, April 21, 2019 with graveside service 11 am Monday, April 22, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery.
