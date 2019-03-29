Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Fullarton PEET. View Sign

67, of Seffner, passed away peacefully after a long illness, March 27, 2019 in Tampa. Steve was born in New Vernon, New Jersey to Edwin and Mary Ellen Peet, April 12, 1952. He attended Berkshire School in Sheffield, Massachusetts, and graduated from the University of South Florida. He married Susan Vandivere Johnson, July 26, 1986 in Tampa, Florida. For over 40 years Steve was a well respected soccer coach, coaching at some of the highest levels in the U.S. and abroad. His love and respect for the game projected on and off the field, which led him to become not only a beloved coach, but mentor as well. He was a gifted athlete, intrepid world traveler, Motown loving music fan, renowned card shark and devoted husband and father. He was one of seven siblings who remember him as the giver of nicknames, mischief-maker, and chief dog whisperer of the family. He asked to be remembered as "a simple man who just loved to coach and make his players better." Steve is preceded in death by his father, Edwin Fullarton Peet; and mother, Mary Ellen Schneckenburger Peet. Steve is survived by his wife, Susan Peet; his daughter, Mary Nicole "Nikki" Peet; and his brothers and sisters, Elly Sharpe, Molly Peet (Rich Hargis), Sissy Walker (Derek), T. Stiles Peet (Barbara), Jon Peet (Celia) and Deborah Riplinger (Ken); and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 10 am, Saturday March 30, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to LifePath Hospice. The Peet family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to LifePath Hospice and all of our friends and family for their selfless support and love.

