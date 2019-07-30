Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Howard Grant. View Sign Service Information David C. Gross Funeral Home 6366 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33707 (727)-381-4911 Service 11:00 AM Temple Beth-El 400 Pasadena Avenue South St. Petersburg , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary





59, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 with his beloved wife, Kris, by his side. Steve was an active member of several St. Petersburg communities and loved by many who had the honor of knowing him. Steve was born in Highland Park, IL, grew up there, and moved to Treasure Island, FL at the age of 13. He was a very devoted and loving husband and father. His children and wife came first before all others, including himself. He is survived by his wife, Kris Marquez Grant; and his five children, Jamie, Abbie, Alexander, Samuel, and Benjamin; his brother, Edward Clay Grant; and stepbrother, Kevin Burrill. Steve and Kris were inseparable. He took every opportunity to spend time with her even if it meant doing grunt work at Shorecrest. They could often be found traveling nearly every weekend to visit their five children across the country. More than anything, Steve valued quality time spent with his family. Steve was an impeccable bookkeeper and a finance whiz. He spent much of his career helping start-up technology companies succeed and did so with incredible integrity. As a local philanthropist, Steve focused his efforts toward projects and places that impacted his children directly, including their schools, Temple Beth-El and All Children's Hospital. His stewardship inspired many around him to also become involved and to aspire to achieve higher goals. His passing will leave an empty space within our community and in many hearts, and his love will endure through the many souls he helped. Services will be held 11 am Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Temple Beth-El, 400 Pasadena Avenue South, St. Petersburg. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Park, Largo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Temple Beth-El or Shorecrest Preparatory School Transform Campaign. Online guestbook at:



GRANT, Steven Howard

