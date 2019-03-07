Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Leonard LONG. View Sign

LONG, Steven Leonard



57, died peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from complications following a stroke, at Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, FL, with family and friends by his side. He was born March 31, 1961 in Beloit, WI. He was a 1979 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Eastern Illinois University, with his master's in English.



Steve was Assistant Director of Marketing at the University of South Florida (USF) in Tampa, where he had served for the past 30 years. His creative designs and innovative ideas helped to shape the world-class, professional image of the entire university. His design work was instrumental in establishing the visual identities of the National Academy of Inventors and the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame, both founded at USF.



Steve was highly intelligent, compassionate and talented as an author, artist, designer and musician. He noticed tiny details in everyday life and could remember and relate them in an entertaining way, years later. He had a quick, razor sharp wit that brought fun and laughter to any gathering and he had a depth and wisdom that made conversation with him fascinating and enriching. He was a caring uncle and thoughtful, fiercely loyal friend. His work ethic and dedication made him a valued and essential part of the USF team and he leaves a strong legacy there. He was beloved by friends and family who are forever impacted by his example of courage and love in the midst of health struggles.



He is survived by his mother, Catherine "Betty" Long of Baraboo, WI; three sisters, Cathy (George) Althoff of Baraboo, Susan (Timothy) Johnson of Plymouth, MI, and Laura Long (Donovan Cocas) of Pittsburgh, PA; five nieces and nephews, Alicia (David) Bates, Libby (Xili) Syla, Jacob Fleming, Evan Johnson and Alexander Johnson; two grandnieces and four grandnephews; and many dear friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Long, in 2011.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Melech Hospice House, 11125 N. 52nd Street, Tampa, FL 33617. You may visit

110 N Macdill

Tampa , FL 33609

