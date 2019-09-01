Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
9944 Hudson Ave
Hudson, FL 34669
(727) 868-4441
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Hilton Garden Inn
2155 North-pointe Pkwy
Lutz, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven NICHOLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven NICHOLS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven NICHOLS Obituary
NICHOLS, Steven B. 64, of Hudson, FL died Aug. 24, 2019. He held a Bachelor's Degree from USF and a Master's Degree from Nova University. He was formerly a Vice President of Human Resources. Steve was known for his brilliant mind, sharp wit, sly grin, and a deep love for his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Col. (Ret.) William L. and mother, Janet T. Nichols. He is survived by his loving wife, Teri; a brother, William T. (Denise) Nichols of Vega, TX; son, Erik Nichols of Brooksville, FL; daughter, Lindsey Hack and her husband, Ace; three grandchildren, Cassandra, Kaleb, and Kylie Hack; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1 pm, Sat, Sept. 7, 2019, 2155 North-pointe Pkwy., Lutz, FL. The family requests anyone attending to bring a 'Steve story or memory' to share. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to The Arc Nature Coast Neff Lake Campaign at www.tancinc.org. Dobies FH/Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now