|
|
NICHOLS, Steven B. 64, of Hudson, FL died Aug. 24, 2019. He held a Bachelor's Degree from USF and a Master's Degree from Nova University. He was formerly a Vice President of Human Resources. Steve was known for his brilliant mind, sharp wit, sly grin, and a deep love for his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Col. (Ret.) William L. and mother, Janet T. Nichols. He is survived by his loving wife, Teri; a brother, William T. (Denise) Nichols of Vega, TX; son, Erik Nichols of Brooksville, FL; daughter, Lindsey Hack and her husband, Ace; three grandchildren, Cassandra, Kaleb, and Kylie Hack; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1 pm, Sat, Sept. 7, 2019, 2155 North-pointe Pkwy., Lutz, FL. The family requests anyone attending to bring a 'Steve story or memory' to share. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to The Arc Nature Coast Neff Lake Campaign at www.tancinc.org. Dobies FH/Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019