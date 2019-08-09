SNELL, Steven Lee passed away August 2, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center of Palm Harbor, FL. After battling multiple health issues. Born in Manhattan, New York, March 19, 1942. He was a graduate of St. Petersburg High School (1961). He was also a veteran of the United States Army. Steve was a humbled man who loved his wife, Patricia "Trish" Snell very dearly. He is survived by his daughter, Staci Snell; his son Steven Snell Jr; his grandsons, John and James Snell; and his stepson, John Miller. Rest in Peace my friend.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019