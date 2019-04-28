KAYLOR, Steven W.



Steven Wayne Kaylor, 64, of Floyd, Virginia, died in Clearwater on March 25, 2019, after courageously battling cancer. Born in Winter Haven, Florida, Steven was the son of Dungan E. and Betty W. Kaylor, who predeceased him. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Nancy (Singer); and his son, the Hon. Sherwood "Flip" Coleman; his daughter-in-law, Jennifer; and his beloved granddaughters Madeline and Ellen. After graduating from the University of Florida, Steven began his journalism career as a reporter at the Clearwater Sun, where he met Nancy. From there, he spent the 40-year span of his award-winning newspaper career at the Evening Independent, the Tampa Tribune, the Bristol Herald Courier and the Danville Register and Bee, where he retired as publisher in 2016.



At the time of his death, Steven was president of the Floyd Chamber of Commerce where he was helping launch a leadership training program. He was also a member of the New River Valley Community College Board, Rotary, and the New River Valley Beekeepers Association. In Danville, VA, Steven served as chair of the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce, the Boys and Girls Club and United Way. He was a member of the Future of the Piedmont, the Olde Dominion Agricultural Board and volunteered with Troop 402 of the Boy Scouts of America in Clearwater. He was an Eagle Scout. He is survived by his sister, Barbara (Larry) Schulz of Atlanta; and his brothers, David E. Kaylor (Cathy) of Temple Terrace, FL, and L. Mark Kaylor, of Uzes, France; and two special sisters-in-law, Jean Singer of Largo, FL and Kay Kaylor of Vero Beach, FL. His oldest brother, John D. Kaylor, predeceased him; as did his beloved chocolate lab, Lawton. Steven also leaves behind nieces and nephews, John, David and Matthew Kaylor, Deborah Truehart, Carrie and Benjamin Kaylor, Daniel Schulz, Allison Kaylor Fox, MaryBeth Kaylor Corwith and L. Mark Kaylor, Jr. A gathering to remember Steven is planned for June at the family's home in Floyd. In recognition of the priority he placed on integrity and accountability and his lifelong efforts to help journalists fulfill their potential, the family suggests memorial contributions in his name to ProPublica at ProPublica.org which supports the vital journalism that holds those in power accountable. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit:



www.MossFeasterClearwater.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary