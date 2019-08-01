Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Wayne MURRELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MURRELL, Steven Wayne of Birmingham, AL entered eternal rest on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the age of 65. Steve was born in Birmingham to the late William and Thelma Murrell. He was a graduate of Florida College and a Church of Christ gospel preacher for 41 years in Hammond, IN; Ellettsville, IN; Ocean Springs, MS; Steele, MO; Huntington, TN; Fultondale, AL; and Huffman (Birmingham), AL. Steve was also employed as a school bus driver in Missouri, Tennessee, and Alabama. He volunteered as a Little League coach, Scoutmaster, Band Booster President, and Director for the Florida College Alabama Camp. His passions were his faith, family, singing, deer hunting, and being a Chicago Cubs fan. He was kind, compassionate, humble, and an excellent listener. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marlene; sons, Jeremy (Dixiana), Jared (Joy), and John; daughter, Amber; grandchildren, Megan, Nathan, Bethany, and Abigail; brother, Bill (Burnetta); sister-in-law, Alice Sanders; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 3 pm at Huffman Church of Christ, 525 Roebuck Drive, Birmingham, AL with visitation beginning at 1 pm. A memorial service will also be held at the Valrico Church of Christ in Valrico, FL on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2 pm with visitation at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please honor Steve with a donation to Florida College.

