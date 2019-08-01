Steven Wayne MURRELL (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information
Ridout's Trussville Chapel
1500 Gadsden Hwy
Birmingham, AL
35235
(205)-655-2173
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Huffman Church of Christ
525 Roebuck Drive
Birmingham, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Huffman Church of Christ
525 Roebuck Drive
Birmingham, AL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Valrico Church of Christ
Valrico, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Valrico Church of Christ
Valrico, FL
View Map
Obituary
MURRELL, Steven Wayne of Birmingham, AL entered eternal rest on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the age of 65. Steve was born in Birmingham to the late William and Thelma Murrell. He was a graduate of Florida College and a Church of Christ gospel preacher for 41 years in Hammond, IN; Ellettsville, IN; Ocean Springs, MS; Steele, MO; Huntington, TN; Fultondale, AL; and Huffman (Birmingham), AL. Steve was also employed as a school bus driver in Missouri, Tennessee, and Alabama. He volunteered as a Little League coach, Scoutmaster, Band Booster President, and Director for the Florida College Alabama Camp. His passions were his faith, family, singing, deer hunting, and being a Chicago Cubs fan. He was kind, compassionate, humble, and an excellent listener. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marlene; sons, Jeremy (Dixiana), Jared (Joy), and John; daughter, Amber; grandchildren, Megan, Nathan, Bethany, and Abigail; brother, Bill (Burnetta); sister-in-law, Alice Sanders; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 3 pm at Huffman Church of Christ, 525 Roebuck Drive, Birmingham, AL with visitation beginning at 1 pm. A memorial service will also be held at the Valrico Church of Christ in Valrico, FL on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2 pm with visitation at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please honor Steve with a donation to Florida College.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 1, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Birmingham, AL   (205) 655-2173
