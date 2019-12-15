Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Episcopal Church
1615 1st St.
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
View Map
Service
Following Services
Calvary Episcopal Church
1615 1st St.
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart WALLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart WALLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stewart WALLER Obituary
WALLER, Stewart A. 88, of Seminole died Dec. 10, 2019. Stewart was born in Chicago, IL, son of Mercer A. Waller and Fern (McKenzie) Waller; brother of, James H. (Nancy) Waller and nieces and nephew; Susan, Lynn, Beth, Sharon and Jim; longtime companion and friend of 52 years; Donald V. Mahoney. Stewart was a graduate of Cornell College and Union Theological Seminary with a Master's degree in Sacred Music. He served as Minister of Music in churches of different denominations in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Chicago and Florida. During his time in the U.S. Army, Stewart served as Assistant to the Chaplain at the Army War College in Carlisle, PA and was awarded the Commendation Medal for meritorious service upon discharge. Stewart retired and relocated to the Tampa Bay area in 1993. A viewing will be held from 10-11 am, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 followed by a Requiem Celebration of the Holy Eucharist at Calvary Episcopal Church, 1615 1st St., Indian Rocks Beach. Entombment will follow in Serenity Gardens Memorial Park, Largo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Calvary Episcopal Church or SPCA Tampa Bay, 9099 130th Ave N, Largo, FL 33773 or Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. serenityfuneralhomelargo.com (727) 562-2080
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stewart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
Download Now