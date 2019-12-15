|
WALLER, Stewart A. 88, of Seminole died Dec. 10, 2019. Stewart was born in Chicago, IL, son of Mercer A. Waller and Fern (McKenzie) Waller; brother of, James H. (Nancy) Waller and nieces and nephew; Susan, Lynn, Beth, Sharon and Jim; longtime companion and friend of 52 years; Donald V. Mahoney. Stewart was a graduate of Cornell College and Union Theological Seminary with a Master's degree in Sacred Music. He served as Minister of Music in churches of different denominations in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Chicago and Florida. During his time in the U.S. Army, Stewart served as Assistant to the Chaplain at the Army War College in Carlisle, PA and was awarded the Commendation Medal for meritorious service upon discharge. Stewart retired and relocated to the Tampa Bay area in 1993. A viewing will be held from 10-11 am, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 followed by a Requiem Celebration of the Holy Eucharist at Calvary Episcopal Church, 1615 1st St., Indian Rocks Beach. Entombment will follow in Serenity Gardens Memorial Park, Largo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Calvary Episcopal Church or SPCA Tampa Bay, 9099 130th Ave N, Largo, FL 33773 or Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. serenityfuneralhomelargo.com (727) 562-2080
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019