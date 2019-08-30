WILBURN-BARBEE, Subrina born on January 19, 1973, she entered into eternal rest August 15, 2019. Subrina is survived by her mother, Linda Pyett; husband, Christopher Wilburn; children, Brittany Barbee, Shelby Hartley, Jon Barbee, Hailee Barbee, and Samantha Wilburn; five grandchildren; sisters, Teresa Nettnin, Carrie Gavin, and Autumn Meriwether; many nieces and nephews; and maternal grandmother, Margaret Hall. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Finch; sister, Melissa Dickerson; maternal grandfather, Marvin Curtis Blanton; and maternal step grandfather, William Hall. A Celebration of Life will be held August 31, 2019 at 3 pm at 2415 S. 78th St., Tampa, FL 33619.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2019