BLUE, Sue Scott 73, of Brandon, Florida passed away Sunday April 26, 2020. Sue was born in Winter Haven, Florida September 6, 1946. Preceded in death by her husband, John Blue and daughter, Brenda Blue, she is survived, and will be greatly missed by her cousin and best friend, Elizabeth Keen. She will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery and memorial services will be held on a later date.



