passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Palm Harbor, Florida, at the age of 85. Sue was born on May 29, 1933 in Glendale, California, and grew up in Lancaster, Ohio, where she was a majorette for the Lancaster High School Band. Sue received her Graduate Dental Hygiene Certification from The



Sue served as a Girl Scout leader for many years, and volunteered at Mary's Soup Kitchen at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Stuart. Sue had a passion for photography and art. Her watercolor paintings of various birds, flowers, landscapes, and portraits were much admired by family and friends, as well as all who were fortunate enough to view them. For many years, Sue organized the well-known artist workshop held at High Hampton Inn in Cashiers, North Carolina. She also was an antique glass collector and historian, tracing her family heritage back to royalty in the 1600s. Sue was a member of the P.E.O (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood and The Order of the Daughters of the King.



Sue was known for her graciousness, her engaging smile, and her kind and caring nature. Sue was preceded in death by her mother, Eva Roxena Kneller, and her father, Melvin "Glenn" Camp. She is survived by her daughters, Cathleen

KNELLER, Sue Carol

