FRUIK, Sue
passed away March 5, 2019, in Dayton, Tennessee. Sue was born in Kentucky on June 21, 1949 to James Poynter and Sara Katheryn Poynter. Sue married Paul Fruik in 1981, and they moved to Tampa in 1985. She worked in retail most of life where she loved meeting people. Sue is survived by her husband; sisters, Shirley and Mary; son, Gary (Wendy); her daughters, Sabrina and Jean (Rob); her seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James, Gary, and Alvin; and beloved daughter, Vickie.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 9, 2019