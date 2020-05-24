Sue Horton
1952 - 2020
HORTON, Sue P. (Pollard) born April 20, 1952, went home to be with the Lord in Ocala, FL on Monday, May 18, 2020 following a five year and three month battle with multiple myeloma. She was active in the Commercial Insurance industry in Tampa for over 30 years. She was also an active member of First Baptist Church of Tampa until she got sick where she participated in many facets of the Church's Music Ministry. Most of all she was a Godly and virtuous wife and mother. She is survived by her husband, Mike Horton of Ocala, FL; son, Christopher Horton of Brooksville, FL, his wife, Nikki; and their daughter, Ashlyn Horton; son, Benjamin Horton of Lutz, FL, his wife, Angelica Waters; and their son, Braxton Horton; her mother, Genevieve Pollard of Mobile, AL; sister, Judy Stout of Mobile AL and her husband, Rick Stout, Babs Jacobelli of Mobile, AL; and brother, Bill Pollard of Mobile AL and his wife, Beckie; along with numerous nieces, nephews; and three step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her younger sister, Jan Summers of Mobile, AL. June 10, would have been Sue's 48th wedding anniversary with Mike which followed a seven year courtship. No one has ever had a more devoted and Godly wife than Sue was to Mike. Having given her heart to Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, today she rests in the arms of Jesus, the Great Physician, no longer ravaged by disease and pain, forever rejoicing with Him. The visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Blount & Curry MacDill Chapel. The Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Tampa at 11 am on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, and officiated by the Reverend Ron Lambros of Atlanta, GA. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
