SIBLEY, Sue Ellen (née White/Fleming) 66, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020 in Watkinsville, GA, from end-stage Alzheimer's. Her children and their spouses were at her bedside when she died. She was a loving and dedicated daughter, mother, and grandmother, and she devoted her life to helping and supporting her family and friends. She loved volunteering, hosting parties, dancing, and cooking, and she was the ultimate team mom, always dedicating her time to her children's activities as a stay-at-home mom. She was born in Lake Charles, LA and grew up and graduated from high school in Ft. Myers, FL. She received her R.N. degree from Valencia Community College in Orlando, FL, where she married her former husband and the father of her children, Dr. Mark Sibley, in 1978. She spent 37 years in St. Petersburg, FL, where her children were born and raised, and Clearwater, FL. Her nursing career included jobs at Bayfront, All-Children's and Florida Eye Center. She is survived by her two children, Dr. Paul Sibley and Laura Perkins; their spouses Dr. Mary Sibley and Matthew Perkins; her six grandchildren, Helen, Lily, Colin, and Chloe Sibley and Emmy and Violet Perkins; her mother, Jean Fleming; her sister, Cathy Strifler; and her half-sister, Christy White Lyons. Sue was a faithful Catholic and is now dancing in Heaven with Jesus. A celebration of life will be planned in St. Petersburg, FL, in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

SIBLEY, Sue Ellen (née White/Fleming) 66, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020 in Watkinsville, GA, from end-stage Alzheimer's. Her children and their spouses were at her bedside when she died. She was a loving and dedicated daughter, mother, and grandmother, and she devoted her life to helping and supporting her family and friends. She loved volunteering, hosting parties, dancing, and cooking, and she was the ultimate team mom, always dedicating her time to her children's activities as a stay-at-home mom. She was born in Lake Charles, LA and grew up and graduated from high school in Ft. Myers, FL. She received her R.N. degree from Valencia Community College in Orlando, FL, where she married her former husband and the father of her children, Dr. Mark Sibley, in 1978. She spent 37 years in St. Petersburg, FL, where her children were born and raised, and Clearwater, FL. Her nursing career included jobs at Bayfront, All-Children's and Florida Eye Center. She is survived by her two children, Dr. Paul Sibley and Laura Perkins; their spouses Dr. Mary Sibley and Matthew Perkins; her six grandchildren, Helen, Lily, Colin, and Chloe Sibley and Emmy and Violet Perkins; her mother, Jean Fleming; her sister, Cathy Strifler; and her half-sister, Christy White Lyons. Sue was a faithful Catholic and is now dancing in Heaven with Jesus. A celebration of life will be planned in St. Petersburg, FL, in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

