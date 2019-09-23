Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Sue TALLEY


1933 - 2019
Sue TALLEY Obituary
TALLEY, Sue 85, of Valrico, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She is survived by her son, Charles "Chuck" Talley, Jr. (Deborah); sister, Sharon Jordan; her grandchildren, Amanda Cross (Curtis) and Adam Talley (Andrea); and great-grandchildren, Beth Ann Hasty, Charlotte Cross and Edward Cross. A Celebration Gathering will be held from 1-2:30 pm, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Southern Funeral Care, at 10510 Riverview Drive, Riverview. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to LifePath Hospice. Please sign the guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 23, 2019
