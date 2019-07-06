BARRS, Sumiko Shin "Sumi"



72, of Merritt Island passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. She survived her beloved husband Scott Barrs by just three weeks.



Sumi was born in Seoul, South Korea, and moved to the United States in the early 1970s as a young adult. She met and married Scott, her husband of nearly 30 years. They had no children but together they played an integral part in the lives of their extended families both in South Korea and the United States.



Sumi was predeceased by her father, Taepong Shin and mother, Sookja Hong. She is survived by her only sibling, a brother, Heung Kyun "HK" Shin (Hyungran Kim), two nieces, Hyekyung "Hey" Shin (Jinkon Kim), Jiyoung "Julie" Shin (Taehyuk Kwon), and a nephew, Hyeonwoo "Charlie" Shin (Seyoun "Sarah" Lee) and six grand-nieces and one grand-nephew. Fortunately, some of Sumi's family was able to spend time with her before she died.



Sumi was a special addition to the Barrs family. She was very generous and happy, and a joy to be around. She studied music and became an accomplished musician playing the piano and the violin. Her enjoyment of music stayed with her all of her life. She liked preparing many Korean specialties to the delight of her extended Tampa family. It soon became tradition to always have her famous egg rolls at family gatherings. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.



There will be a funeral service for Sumi and a remembrance of Scott Saturday morning, July 6, at 11 at Calvary Chapel-Merritt Island, 3500 N. Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island, Florida.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Chapel or a .

