Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Barbara Morrison. View Sign

MORRISON, Susan Barbara



66, of Tampa, Florida, joined her family in Heaven, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, following a long illness. Sue was born and raised in the island community of Broad Channel, NY, where she lived in close proximity to her paternal and maternal grandparents, and her many uncles, aunts and cousins. After graduating from St. Virgilius grammar school and Our Lady of Wisdom Academy high school, Sue received her B.A. and Master's Degree in education at Queens College of the City University of New York. Upon graduation, she taught in elementary schools in New York City. Upon moving to Tampa in the mid-1970s, she continued to teach until she entered law school in 1980. She obtained her law degree from the University of Florida in 1983 whereupon she commenced practicing in Tampa. Sue was a founding partner of the prominent "boutique" law firm Morrison & Mills, P.A. where she practiced law with her brother, Tom; and long time friend, Fred Mills. She was a renowned health care lawyer with a national reputation for excellence in the field of on-line pharmacy regulation. In the later years of her career Sue was a member of the Wilkes & McHugh law firm where she engaged primarily in appellate practice relating to nursing home litigation, and won several important cases in the Florida Supreme Court. Sue had "sand in her shoes" from growing up on her beloved island in the Rockaways, NYC. She had a life long passion for the beach, sailing, scuba diving and all things associated with the water, whether it was Jamaica Bay, the Atlantic along the Rockaway Peninsula or the Gulf of Mexico. She was an accomplished under water photographer, a skill that she put to good use on many dive trips in the Florida Keys and in the Caribbean. Susan was such a strong woman who loved fiercely, was the first to be there for you, gave generously, and loved to travel and tell stories. She loved to entertain her large family and her many friends in her beautiful home on Tampa Bay. She love them all dearly, but most of all her beautiful, talented daughters, Taylor and Bridget with whom she travelled the world. She was most proud of these two, lovely, talented young women who brought so much joy to her life. Sue will be greatly missed. Susan was pre-deceased by her mother, Barbara Louise Morrison (1989), and her father, Thomas Michael Morrison (1998). Susan is survived by her two daughters, Taylor Zegarra (Miguel) of Miami, and Bridget Kidd of St. Petersburg; her brothers, Tom Morrison (Theresa) of Tampa, and Michael Morrison (Tim McLellan) of New York City and Palm Springs, California; nephew, Brian; and nieces, Maureen and Caitlin Morrison (Tom & Theresa); her beloved aunt, Carole; and uncle, John Gilson; and innumerable cousins, all of whom she greatly loved. Susan's remains will be interred at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater Florida. Celebration of Life Services will be held at times and places to be announce by the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's name to The Spring, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to prevention of domestic violence and provision of shelter to abused women and their children; P.O. Box 5147, Tampa, FL 33675;

MORRISON, Susan Barbara66, of Tampa, Florida, joined her family in Heaven, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, following a long illness. Sue was born and raised in the island community of Broad Channel, NY, where she lived in close proximity to her paternal and maternal grandparents, and her many uncles, aunts and cousins. After graduating from St. Virgilius grammar school and Our Lady of Wisdom Academy high school, Sue received her B.A. and Master's Degree in education at Queens College of the City University of New York. Upon graduation, she taught in elementary schools in New York City. Upon moving to Tampa in the mid-1970s, she continued to teach until she entered law school in 1980. She obtained her law degree from the University of Florida in 1983 whereupon she commenced practicing in Tampa. Sue was a founding partner of the prominent "boutique" law firm Morrison & Mills, P.A. where she practiced law with her brother, Tom; and long time friend, Fred Mills. She was a renowned health care lawyer with a national reputation for excellence in the field of on-line pharmacy regulation. In the later years of her career Sue was a member of the Wilkes & McHugh law firm where she engaged primarily in appellate practice relating to nursing home litigation, and won several important cases in the Florida Supreme Court. Sue had "sand in her shoes" from growing up on her beloved island in the Rockaways, NYC. She had a life long passion for the beach, sailing, scuba diving and all things associated with the water, whether it was Jamaica Bay, the Atlantic along the Rockaway Peninsula or the Gulf of Mexico. She was an accomplished under water photographer, a skill that she put to good use on many dive trips in the Florida Keys and in the Caribbean. Susan was such a strong woman who loved fiercely, was the first to be there for you, gave generously, and loved to travel and tell stories. She loved to entertain her large family and her many friends in her beautiful home on Tampa Bay. She love them all dearly, but most of all her beautiful, talented daughters, Taylor and Bridget with whom she travelled the world. She was most proud of these two, lovely, talented young women who brought so much joy to her life. Sue will be greatly missed. Susan was pre-deceased by her mother, Barbara Louise Morrison (1989), and her father, Thomas Michael Morrison (1998). Susan is survived by her two daughters, Taylor Zegarra (Miguel) of Miami, and Bridget Kidd of St. Petersburg; her brothers, Tom Morrison (Theresa) of Tampa, and Michael Morrison (Tim McLellan) of New York City and Palm Springs, California; nephew, Brian; and nieces, Maureen and Caitlin Morrison (Tom & Theresa); her beloved aunt, Carole; and uncle, John Gilson; and innumerable cousins, all of whom she greatly loved. Susan's remains will be interred at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater Florida. Celebration of Life Services will be held at times and places to be announce by the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's name to The Spring, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to prevention of domestic violence and provision of shelter to abused women and their children; P.O. Box 5147, Tampa, FL 33675; www.thespring.org Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Gonzalez Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close