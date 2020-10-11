1/
Susan CAMDEN
1971 - 2020
CAMDEN, Susan Heather 49, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away on September 27, 2020. Susan was born to Floyd and Joan Wallace on February 15, 1971 in Boston, MA. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey; and father, Floyd. She is survived by her daughter, Cassidy Camden; mother, Joan Wallace; uncle, John Cunningham and many other family members and friends. Susan's memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 4 pm at St. Jude Cathedral, 5815 5th Ave N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/. To share a condolence, please visit Susan's online guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Memorial Mass
04:00 PM
St. Jude Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
