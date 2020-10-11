CAMDEN, Susan Heather 49, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away on September 27, 2020. Susan was born to Floyd and Joan Wallace on February 15, 1971 in Boston, MA. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey; and father, Floyd. She is survived by her daughter, Cassidy Camden; mother, Joan Wallace; uncle, John Cunningham and many other family members and friends. Susan's memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 4 pm at St. Jude Cathedral, 5815 5th Ave N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/donate/
. To share a condolence, please visit Susan's online guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com
.