CARLO, Susan S 64, of Rock Hill, SC, formerly of Cumming, GA, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 with her loving husband of 42 years, Leonard Carlo, there by her side. Mrs. Carlo was born September 10, 1954 in New York and grew up on Long Island. She earned her Associates degree in Secretarial Science at SUNY Farmingdale and worked 40 years as a legal secretary. As a lifelong learner she valued education and made the decision to return to college later in life where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in History from the University of South Florida. Susan held many titles in her 64-year life, loving and faithful wife, dedicated and caring mother, encouraging sister, aunt, and friend, but her favorite title by far was Yaya, which she was affectionately called by her four-year-old grandson. Mrs. Carlo is survived by her husband, Leonard Carlo; her mother, Pauline Stout; her daughter, Katherine Hester (Wil) and her grandson, James; her three siblings, Phillip Epperson (Alison), Michael Stout, and Holly Stoneburner (Chuck); multiple nieces and nephews. Susan is preceded in death by her father, Francis Stout. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Susan Carlo's name to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center:

