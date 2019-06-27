DECKER, Susan (Gencarelli)



left us June 24, 2019. Susan was born July 27, 1925 in Westerly, Rhode Island. She was the daughter of Nicholas and Philamena Gencarelli and the youngest of seven sisters. Susan met the love of her life, Bill Decker, on the roller skating rink in New Jersey after suggesting he leave the floor since he was not a very good skater. Lucky for him, he coyly suggested she teach him instead, and the two were happily married for 67 years. They settled near the Jersey Shore until moving to the Tampa Bay area in 1999. They had two children, Bill Decker Jr. (Mary Decker) and Suzan Decker Ross (Ed Mitchell); followed by five grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Elyse, Jessica, Kayla; three great-grandchildren, Vyla, John and Raelyn; as well as a vast extended family. She will be remembered for many things and missed for many more; most importantly for her loving soul. Give Pop-Pop kisses from all of us. We will love you forever, Mom, Nanny. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760.



