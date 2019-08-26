FORTINO, Susan A. passed way August 22, 2019. She was born February 9, 1936 in Steelton, PA. She is survived by her six children, Charles Fortino, Catherine Yount, Frank Fortino Jr., Patricia Stewart, Susan Michaels, and Lawrence Fortino. She is also survived by two sisters, Alberta Jamney and Carol Pettrow along with eight grandchildren and nine great-granchildren. Susan was predeceased by her husband, Frank Fortino Sr. and her parents, Albert and Josephine Tarasi.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 26, 2019