Susan FORTINO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan FORTINO.
Obituary
Send Flowers

FORTINO, Susan A. passed way August 22, 2019. She was born February 9, 1936 in Steelton, PA. She is survived by her six children, Charles Fortino, Catherine Yount, Frank Fortino Jr., Patricia Stewart, Susan Michaels, and Lawrence Fortino. She is also survived by two sisters, Alberta Jamney and Carol Pettrow along with eight grandchildren and nine great-granchildren. Susan was predeceased by her husband, Frank Fortino Sr. and her parents, Albert and Josephine Tarasi.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.