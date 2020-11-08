1/1
Susan GILLETT
GILLETT, Susan Meighen age 95, died November 5, 2020. A life-long resident of Tampa, Mrs. Gillett graduated from The Academy of the Holy Names as Valedictorian of the class of 1943. Four years later, she received a degree in English and Philosophy from Duke University. While at Duke she was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority and was elected "Dream Girl of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity." Returning to Tampa, she was active in social and community organizations and was presented as a Gasparilla Debutante. In a career that spanned thirty-one years, Mrs. Gillett was employed as Society Editor of The Tampa Daily Times (1948-1951), third grade teacher at Gorrie Elementary School (1956-1970), and from 1970-1984, she was employed at Tampa General Hospital, retiring as Director of Personnel. She was a member of the Junior League of Tampa, Tampa Yacht and Country Club (former member) and Christ the King Catholic Church. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Brian Elizabeth Gillett. (Mrs. Gillett always said Brian was the best thing that ever happened to her.) In addition, she is survived by her nieces and nephew, Patty Meighen Clamon, Gary Meighen, Betsy Meighen Jones, Kathy Meighen Tillis (Jon) and twenty-five grand-nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church at 10 am on Thursday, November 12, 2020. A Celebration of Mrs. Gillett's life will be held at Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4-6 pm. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
