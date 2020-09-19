Susan GREEN

GREEN, Susan Elaine 75, of St. Petersburg FL died on September 12, 2020 at the Haven Hospice Center. Susan was born in Newport, VT to Leo and Elaine (Lippens) Courchesne. Susan attended Trinity College later graduating with a degree in English Literature. Her greatest pleasure came from helping others and devotion to her many family, friends and neighbors. Susan was predeceased by her husband, William "Bill" Green Jr. and survived by her two sons, Travis Green and wife Heather of Trenton FL, Trace Green and wife Karen of Ocala FL; grandchildren, Sydney, Madison and Robert and many cherished family and friends. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Hospice, the care and support they provide is immeasurable and made her last days comfortable and peaceful.



