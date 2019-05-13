HICKS, Susan Grubbe
of The Groves in Land O' Lakes, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born June 22, 1939 in Oak Park, Illinois, Susan and her family moved from Illinois to Florida in 1976. Until her death she maintained strong family ties to relatives in the Chicago, Michigan, and Atlanta areas. Her commitment to her family, both near and far, set an example on how to live a loving, compassionate life and was an influence to them all to be better and do more. This love and compassion was also extended to her friends and neighbors and was demonstrated by her daily commitment to her many activities. As an early resident to The Groves, in 2002 Susan began to volunteer her time, participate on board committees, and took responsibility for many social club functions. All of this was done with a smile and a deep appreciation of having so many caring people in her life. Susan loved her involvement with The Groves and leaves a permanent mark by having made her community a better place. Susan is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Merrill Lee; sons, Billy and Steve (Erin); and grandchildren, Susan, Taylor, Drew, Cooper, Chloe, and Steven. A Memorial Service for Susan will be held at Loyless Funeral Home, Land O' Lakes on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10 am. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, followed by A Celebration of Life from 1-4 pm at The Groves Golf & Country Club, located at 7924 Melogold Circle, Land O'Lakes, Florida 34637. Words of comfort may be expressed at:
LoylessFuneralHomes.com
Loyless Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 13, 2019